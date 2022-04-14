To the editor -- Recently a reader wrote concerns that there was not enough "conservative bent" in Herald Republic-Republic reporting. Another that the Herald is not Fox-like enough!

Why would anyone interested in accurate information want "news" slanted or bent at all? Shouldn't my position on any subject be my "bent" not the newspaper's? I instead congratulate the Herald for its focus on local community news, events and the journalistic style in which the news is reported without extrapolating meaning, motive or telling me how to think about it!

There are many perspectives and ways of looking at our world, but none should be the only lens through which we view or choices. Democracy, even in a republic, requires that every voice be heard because not one alone has absolute truth.

Local newspapers are vital to democratic societies. They help us build communities, recognize the value of diverse neighborhoods, sort through differing opinions, work together to create a place we can all live reasonably, respectfully.

Perhaps, if we stopped clinging so rigidly to "party line," we might actually open our minds, create solution-centered dialogues. I shudder to think of our local news becoming "bent" toward ideological rhetoric or censored pap as it is nationally.

KYLIE FISH

Yakima