To the editor -- Current amount of attention to ex-President Donald Trump, especially speculation on his becoming a presidential candidate in the 2024 election, seems unreal because of the following:
The Oath of Office for U.S. president specifically states "protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." Said Constitution is also specific that states are the controllers and certifiers of their own election process. Therefore, on Dec. 1, 2020, when all states had certified their election results, Biden had, in fact, been elected president. No legal question whatsoever.
From then on, Trump's denial of the results of that election constituted a clear violation of his oath, sworn on a Bible with "so help me God" and all that.
Who would ever trust the words of such a man after that? Picking him as a leader is now clearly suicide.
Strange times.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima