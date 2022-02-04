To the editor -- Michael Ferguson’s Jan. 30 letter is food for thought. His political serenity requires ignoring Rep. Dan Newhouse while hoping for the miraculous brain and spine transplants needed to find political balance. Newhouse offers Ferguson nothing, which is better than nothing. I don’t get it. Then again, I don’t get the newsletters coded to Republican identity politics.
Ferguson dismisses Democrats (he follows the crowd) yet will reluctantly vote against his own interests to further Newhouse’s interest in winning – for what? Appeasement? Appeasing tyrants doesn’t work.
We vote against our interests by electing people who put raw power ahead of constituents’ needs. Newhouse voted against funding infrastructure this district desperately needs. Ferguson sees Newhouse disenfranchising and alienating everyone but Trump cultists, yet misses the bigger picture. One vote to impeach does not counterbalance ongoing, obsequious loyalty to a tyrannical party that will wreck the country rather than share power.
Let’s take a breath and rethink things. Newhouse wants to get re-elected – for what? We need a functioning government. When Newhouse implies you're nothing to him, believe it. It’s 2022. Voting Democrat in Central Washington is the last rational way to restore political balance.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima