To the editor -- The Yakima health care system is strained because of an increase in COVID cases and a shortage of qualified medical professionals. City and county leaders like Mayor Patricia Byers and County Commissioner Amanda McKinney bear direct responsibility for our current predicament.
Both have failed to put aside their personal beliefs and use their position of influence to do what is best for the city and county by vigorously recommending and supporting mask and vaccination efforts. Instead they have used time and taxpayer money to draft proclamations and make statements that do only two things -- encourage those skeptical of the vaccine to continue refusing and discourage qualified medical professionals from practicing in Yakima.
Medical professionals spend a great deal of time and money obtaining the necessary skills and knowledge to help people live healthily and save lives. Why would any qualified medical professional want to move to a place where city and county leaders are actively supporting actions that make that job more difficult and putting lives at risk?
If you want improvements to our health care system, do not listen to Commissioner McKinney and Mayor Byers. Instead listen to qualified medical and health experts -- mask up and get vaccinated.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima