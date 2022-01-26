To the editor -- There is a hue and cry regarding the Democrat proposal to take elections federal and disregard the Constitution, which specifically calls for the states to manage elections.
It appears the main focus of federalizing elections is to negate requiring ID. You need an ID to do just about anything in America. You need ID to obtain medical services, get public assistance, attend the Democratic Convention and nearly anything else.
I think it is blatantly racist to suggest that minorities and Blacks in particular are incapable of obtaining ID. That is pure nonsense and most know it.
Many states that require ID offer it free for the asking. Voter rights should guarantee that each vote counts and that the person voting is willing and able to prove who they are. I do not want my vote diluted by millions of votes cast by persons unknown who may be herded to ballot boxes by activists and encouraged or bribed to vote a certain way.
The only reason to oppose voter ID is to facilitate cheating. Eighty percent of Americans favor voter ID and those who oppose have an agenda contrary to the public interest.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima