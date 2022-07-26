To the editor — This is my third letter to voice my concerns on the upcoming primary election for the 4th congressional district. The incumbent Dan Newhouse has six Republican challengers and one Democrat (Doug White).
The Republican Party caucuses of the 4th have not formally declared support for Newhouse. I would like them to disclose why they do not support and endorse Newhouse?
I pose the question, but I know the answer: He voted to impeach Donald Trump for his actions on Jan. 6. I welcome the Republican caucus leadership to counter my reasoning and submit an op-ed to the YH-R.
Newhouse could not be more conservative, holds firm Republican views and consistently votes party line. Newhouse went along on every single Republican policy and House vote the entire term of Trump. He constantly blasts Biden and Democrats.
Newhouse prioritized concern for the country over an individual. Trump is a man. He is not a deity, he is not a conduit for divine intervention. Trump is a deal with the devil, a vessel to capture political power.
Republicans know he gets votes and march complicitly onward with no regard for principle or integrity. The flaw in this approach is that it requires abandonment of principles to achieve the objective. You win but you are lost. The objectives, if they exist, are adrift and anchorless.
My primary goal is for local Republican caucus leadership to state their position and make an endorsement. Secondly, to influence voters to choose either Dan Newhouse or Doug White.
MICHAEL FERGUSON
Yakima