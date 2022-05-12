To the editor — There’s been much debate over what a republic and a democracy are, and the Founding Fathers’ position on the matter. Let’s set the record straight:

“Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and in general have been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their death” — James Madison, spoken during Constitutional Convention of 1787.

“The experience of all former ages had shown that of all human governments, democracy was the most unstable, fluctuating and short-lived” — John Quincy Adams

Which is why ...

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican form of Government …” — United States Constitution, Article 4, Section 4.

Understand, a democracy is simply mob rule. The mob’s decision is supreme. A republic is similar, but there is one huge difference between the two. Under a republic, the law (aka Constitution) is superior to the mob.

So, even if the majority decides that a given minority should be persecuted and or exterminated, under the established law that decision is “unconstitutional,” and the minority is protected. Under a pure Democracy, the minority has no such assurance.

KEVIN KISSEL

Yakima