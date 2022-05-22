Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday, March 12, 2021, along Tieton Drive in Yakima, Wash.

 
 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — Regarding the attack on a woman at Yakima Valley Memorial (reported in Wednesday's YH-R) I have this question:

Why is a felon like P.J. Lennartz loose?

PAUL SCHAFER

Yakima