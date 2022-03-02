To the editor -- Paul Manafort helped a pro-Russia anti-NATO Ukrainian political party elect Vladimir Putin-puppet Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine. In 2014 Ukrainians kicked him out. Manafort did the same thing in the U.S. with anti-NATO Putin puppet Donald Trump, whose campaign he ran for “free.”

Trump, a “p----y grabbing,” “bone-spur” draft-dodging, “I’m smarter than the generals” megalomaniac, demanded Ukraine do an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for previously authorized military support to Ukraine -- otherwise known as blackmail. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was made of stronger metal and refused.

When Putin invaded Ukraine the first revealing words out of Trump’s mouth included how “wonderful,” “genius,” “smart” and “savvy” Putin and his attack on an independent democracy is. Just like Trump’s war on truth and American democracy and his “stop the steal” KGB-style disinformation campaign, and the resultant U.S. Capitol insurrection. Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Fox News propagandists like Tucker Carlson echoed similar accolades for Putin -- and have long been cheerleaders for Trump’s Putin-benefiting "America-first" nationalistic-isolationist agenda.

Imagine what the situation in Ukraine would look like if Trump had been re-elected. Without Biden, NATO and the rest of the free world could have been unable to present a united front to confront Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

What a difference 7 million real votes made …

BOB YOESLE

Goldendale