To the editor -- There have been letters published in this column from people who are angry about the COVID vaccine mandate imposed by Gov. Inslee.
Think about this. Your kids can't go to public school without a current vaccine record. The reason is to protect your child and other children from contagious diseases like measles, whooping cough and meningitis. Enlist in the military and be stationed overseas. You will be vaccinated against many contagious, deadly diseases like yellow fever, anthrax and typhoid. Again, it is to protect you and your fellow soldiers.
Just like schools and the military, many jobs have required criteria for employment. You can be background checked, fingerprinted, drug tested and required to be vaccinated against influenza and hepatitis. Requiring one more vaccine as a condition for employment is nothing new, folks!
I suppose all of you who are against the vaccine and don't want the government interfering in your life are also pro-life. You believe the government has the right to interfere with a woman's personal health care. Stop being hypocrites!
If you don't want the vaccine, then move on ... don't join the military, home-school your kids, find another job and stop dictating what women do with their bodies!
TONYA HINOJOSA
Selah