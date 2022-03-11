To the editor -- During World War II, my dad put maps up on our kitchen walls showing where fighting was taking place. We listened to the radio and read the newspaper. Newsreels were played in movie theaters showing destruction in graphic detail.

Gasoline, coffee, sugar and shoes were rationed. We had a victory garden and flattened tin cans. My mother ran a nursery school for children of working mothers. Our parents wanted my sister and me to understand what was happening and why.

Unlike the way we were informed about the war then, today we are seeing day-by-day scenes of the invasion of Ukraine by Putin and his mostly conscripted army. Brave journalists from America and many other countries are reporting from Ukraine and Moscow.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the courageous president of Ukraine, is rallying his country to fight to save their democracy. NATO is supporting their efforts with sanctions. The United Nations General Assembly demanded that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine with a 141-5 vote and 35 abstentions. Surrounding countries are aiding fleeing Ukrainians.

I hope Americans understand the significance of this heinous act by Putin in his warped desire to return to a Soviet-style regime.

It is important for us to be informed and understand what is happening and why, and the implications for the rest of the world. Is this a lesson for us?

BETTY VAN RYDER

Yakima