To the editor — I do not recite the Pledge of Allegiance. I view it as anti-American.
Pledge allegiance to the flag?
Many folks interpret this as idolatry. A violation of their beliefs. I consider burning a flag a reasonable nonviolent form of political protest. So do the courts.
One nation under God?
A significant portion of our population do not believe in gods. I do not. I certainly do not wish to be subject to your religion’s rules.
Liberty and justice for all.
A goal we can continue to strive to achieve. We aren’t there yet.
As Mr. Crisp pointed out in his recent opinion piece, most of these elements of the pledge were created by people I view as fascist. Certainly McCarthyism was not an American value to support!
I propose a pledge that supports the real values of our country. I pledge allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Pressuring folks into reciting the current pledge violates the values of the Constitution. It should be banned in schools and other government facilities.
PAUL VANDENBERG
Zillah