To the editor — More than two years after the 2020 election, Donald Trump has allegations, but no evidence that has stood up in any court that there was election fraud that caused him to lose. Yet Trump still cries that he was cheated without proof. Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2.8-plus million votes and over 7 million votes in 2020.
Poor Donald is used to cheating and getting his way. Trump had a doctor lie to keep him out of the draft during the Vietnam War. Trump cheated on all three of his wives and his payment to Ms. Daniels was a tax deduction. Trump’s charity was about serving his family and so was shut down. Trump’s university engaged in fraud and was also shut down. Trump’s casinos went bankrupt. Trump’s organization has been convicted of tax evasion and fined $1.6 million.
Trump is always being persecuted because he lies, cheats, and steals. Sixteen of Trump’s lawyers have been sanctioned due to false allegations and lack of evidence. Trump continues the "Big Lie" to milk his followers of money for his legal problems. Buy into all of his lies or you are the enemy, ask Bill Barr.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah