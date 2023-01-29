FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Facebook parent Meta said in a blog post it is reinstating former President Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.