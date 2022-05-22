To the editor — Why are we, citizens of Yakima, asking whether or not to put a pool in Southeast Yakima? Shouldn’t we be asking how many pools to put there?

How about a swimming park or aquatic center with an Olympic-size lap pool, a warm-water therapy pool, a couple of slides, a lazy river and a kiddie pool, like the Rotary YMCA in West Yakima? We found the money for the aquatic center on the west side, we can fund something similar for our Southeast community.

Here’s a wild idea: How about pools inside a building with a retractable top that can be used in summer and winter? Our citizens deserve the very best.

DANA PRIDE

Yakima