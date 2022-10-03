To the editor — We don't have much time to read your newspaper during the ongoing apple and pear harvest.
So I'm not sure what the YH-R had to say about the Aug. 24 announcement by President Joe Biden that us taxpayers would bail out student loan debt to the tune of $500 billion.
President Biden is a fool. He is my age, but I hope I am not as far gone as he is. I, a USA federal taxpayer, simply do not owe even one cent to the people who signed up for those loans. They benefited from those loans, not me. They should be paying their own obligations, just as I have had to do all my life.
Our country is in serious decline. Biden and his gang of extremist advisers are leading the decline. "Free college" is actually the idea of Bernie Sanders. He has been pushing that for decades. But how could Joe Biden be so gullible?
Another brick in the wall.
ROBERT ALLEN
Tieton