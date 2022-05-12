To the editor -- Your May 1 edition had a front-page article about President Biden promoting "free" college. I did not get a chance to read your whole article. But regardless of the details, that whole concept needs to be thrown into the trash bin.

College has always been expensive, and people have figured out ways to pay for it. Most of those ways have involved work for pay. Rich kids have always had it easier. The rest of us must work.

So we did. And, it wasn't so bad, working and going to school. It took me 13 years to get my bachelor of science degree. Along the way, I learned things working, and in the military service.

So don't come to us people who worked our way through college without government subsidies and tell us that we now owe extra taxes so everyone can have a college free ride. If you borrowed a lot to get your degree, don't expect us to now bail you out of your loan payments. Work. Maybe extra hard to shorten the payoff. But work. Don't be lazy. Listen to Dave Ramsey.

It's not our government's job to pay for college.

ROBERT J. ALLEN

Yakima