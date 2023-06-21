To the editor — As most everyone knows, car insurance has gone up. I understand about inflation, but I've been told Washington state has a problem with uninsured motorists.
My question is what does that have to do with me and my aging friends whose income is fixed with no hope of even the tooth fairy stopping by with some spare change? If Washington state has a problem with uninsured motorists, why? What is "leadership" doing about making the playing field more level?
My friends and I have paid into car insurance for 50-plus years. Why should we be bearing the burden? Make it mandatory to get a driver's license you have to show proof of insurance. How hard is that?
WANDA WALDRON
Yakima