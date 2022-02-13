To the editor -- I recently saw the comic of an elephant with "Let's go Brandon" on his shirt, and a comment to the editor saying that the writer is a proud lover of Brandon.
We all know what "let's go Brandon" means, and I am shocked and appalled that you would publish a letter to the editor with almost explicitly profane language in it.
I'm not saying that Cons have to be "pro-Biden" or whatever, (he sucks, in my opinion), but you cannot hide behind "the children" when talking about CRT or trans-peoples existence, and then go around shouting "F*** JOE BIDEN" behind the thinnest layer of obfuscation.
KASEY ROSS
Ellensburg