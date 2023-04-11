The bogglesome problem of presidential prosecutions
To the editor — American jurist/couturiers have designed three basic crime collars:
WHITE — Styled for cons dealing three-card monte with other people’s money. Defense attorneys typically remind the court, “everybody does it, “Too big to fail/jail.”
FRAYED — Tailored for the rest of us. Prosecutors plea the court, “commit the crime, do the time.”
PRESIDENTIAL — Designed for presidential cons spending the day preening their own feathers and using our Constitution as birdcage liner. Fashion runway debut March 30, 2023. Individual I indicted, arrested, frog marched, arraigned!
Once upon a time,the Justice Department, boggled and staggered by the Watergate felonyfest, opined a sitting president cannot be indicted because, “the spectacle of an indicted president ... boggles the imagination.”
President Ford, boggled and relieved, pardoned Nixon of all possible sitting crimes, because, “our long national nightmare is over.” And because, well, he overheard him say, “I am not a crook.”
History says Henry de Bracton, an unboggled 13th-century jurist, first penned the words, “NO MAN IS ABOVE THE LAW!” In the fullness of time, de Bracton’s unboggledness still resonates 800 years later, as Individual I sits for a presidential collar. Custom-sized extra-humongous to engirdle said presidential neck, feathers, misbegotten privilege.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley