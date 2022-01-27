To the editor -- Jerrod Sessler does not care.
Jerrod Sessler, from Burien, is running to become the next congressman for our district.
When you look at Sessler’s campaign website, there is no mention of any typical local issues like the need for better infrastructure, helping businesses, creating more jobs, making college and child care more affordable, extending health care to everyone, reducing the impact of global warming, reducing the cost of prescriptions, enhancing voting rights and cleaning up the environment.
Sessler believes the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was instigated by the FBI and was staged. He believes the Capitol Police invited protesters into the building, and that it was not violent.
Anyone who watched the violence at the Capitol that day knows this is utter nonsense. Over 400 police officers were injured, some seriously. Five people died as a result.
Sessler opposes mask and vaccine mandates, even though more than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID.
This is Sessler’s first run for public office. He operates Hometask Inc., a Burien company that performs maintenance and repairs for homeowners and property managers.
Why is Sessler running? He wants to promote his new online show, “Sessler Session,” to discuss the latest QAnon conspiracies.
KENNETH STINNETT
Sunnyside