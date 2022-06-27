To the editor — With so much controversy in the U.S. today and a body of nine making the decisions for millions of Americans, why isn’t it put back to “we the people” and put to a national vote?

Yes or no to weapons of war. Yes or no to abortion. Yes or no to concealed carry. Yes or no to a ban on the bullets that are designed to blow up the body as they travel through. Let the majority rule.

It has become obvious that the Supreme Court has become a political body, so maybe it is time to balance the court and have five Democrats, five Republicans and five independents and any that retire must be replaced by that same party to continue with the balance. Hopefully that would take it back to being a legal body instead of a political group.

PATTY MAGGARD-PREDILETTO

Yakima