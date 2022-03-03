To the editor -- The tirade against former President Trump continues nonstop, just as if he were still president! Is this constructive in any way, or just a weak ploy to direct attention away from President Biden's ineffectiveness?

Ongoing national polls bear out Biden's negative approval rating from both sides of the aisle

Poor Joe's plight (national approval ratings) is the direct result of the far-left liberals running his show.

The Demos' negative, negative, negative, rhetoric accomplishes nothing for them, but will go a long way toward getting Mr. Trump elected again.

RICHARD F. DeZARN

Yakima