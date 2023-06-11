To the editor — Why in the debt ceiling negotiation did neither side, nor the media, suggest any cuts to the military budget? Half of our discretionary spending goes to the Pentagon. It's the biggest military budget in the history of the world; more than the next 10 countries combined!
It baffles me that when all our social programs were on the chopping block, they found an additional 3% to further line the coffers of the military industrial complex. Not even a 1% tightening of the belt was considered; it's sacrilegious to even utter it.
It's as though the Pentagon is the puppet master, pulling the strings of the rest of the government. It's insane to throw more into this bottomless pit, especially as our nation drowns in debt. It's time for our leaders to reign in this excess before it bleeds us to death.
BRENDA KELLY
Yakima