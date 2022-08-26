Why do Republicans always seem intent on taking away our rights?
To the editor — What’s the deal with Republicans wanting to strip everyone of rights? (Except for keeping assault weapons, of course.)
Republicans want to outlaw abortion country-wide, not just in the right-wing, Southern evangelical states intent on imposing their own radical Christian beliefs on everyone else. Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus don’t share those beliefs, but the Supreme Court has picked one religion as the only true faith: white supremacist Christianity, institutional Christian sharia.
Your religion is NOT my religion. If a coach rolled out a prayer rug, praying to Allah after a game, the crowd would kill him. Where’s religious freedom? Where’s the ban on state-sponsored religion?
The House voted to guarantee that women can travel across state lines for an abortion; 205 Republicans voted no. The House voted to codify same-sex marriage; 157 Republicans voted no. The House voted to protect women’s right to access birth control and other contraception; 195 Republicans voted no, including all the Republican representatives from Washington.
To outlaw contraception? Self-righteous autocratic Senate Republicans will block any action on these bills, regardless.
Washington prohibits cooperating with out-of-state prosecution of abortions. We need to do more, and arrest abortion bounty hunters who enter the state. They aren’t welcome here.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah