To the editor -- Vicki Shindell’s recent letter presents a good representation of white denial.

In 1861, the United States had 3,950,000 enslaved human beings; the South had 5,500,000 whites. That is NOT just a “few people” “owning” slaves. Doesn’t matter that slaves were held in other countries. Evil then, evil now. The South enslaved massive numbers of human beings to gain huge personal white profit. That’s fact. The Constitution included 3/5ths of a “slave” in population counts to give the South more political power. Idiots think this isn’t a part of history we should teach.

Why are Black people still upset? What’s so bad about having your great-great grandparents being whipped, worked to death, wife raped, kids separated, sold off? Why aren’t Blacks over that? It’s the past (despite that even today some haters might still chase you down and kill you because you don’t fit into “their” neighborhood).

Try this thought: your daughter is raped. She withdraws, cuts herself. Well, move on. Why seek justice? It’s past, done. So what? I didn’t do it. Get over it.

If that offends you, good. Blacks are still beaten and killed by police, shot while driving Black. Why should they get over it?

MICHAEL MARTIN

Selah