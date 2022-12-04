To the editor — State Ecology has determined DTG's Rocky Top landfill is a toxic hazardous waste cleanup site.
This summer Ecology found DTG excavated the natural soil layer beneath the landfill that serves as a protective "alternative liner."
"It is clear that geologic information used to justify the no-liner design of the facility, namely the thick sequence of basalt and the Vantage Interbed as the key elements to ensure protection of ground water, has been irrevocably violated by facility operators," James Rivard wrote in a Sept. 2 letter from Ecology to Shawn Magee of the Yakima Health District.
"... the no-liner design does not meet the minimum functional standards for an LPL as required by WAC 173-350-400. Ecology recommends that placement of waste at the DTG LPL cease until such time as a liner can be designed and constructed to meet the requirements of 173-350-400."
Regardless, DTG continues to flow waste from Puget Sound here for "recovery," but primarily disposal. DTG representatives tell the public everything is fine so they can keep their "out of county" waste gravy train rolling.
Regulators need to protect the public and stop the waste flow, investigate and remediate the facility to protect our local drinking water supply. Why allow more DTG suspect disposal at this toxic unlined dump?
CAROL DeGRAVE
Yakima