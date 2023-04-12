To the editor — Why do I write letters to the editor? I pondered that question and decided it was worthy of writing about it.
With all the crises and causes that need our attention I will never run out of subject matter. Instead of writing about one of the current controversial events like the expulsion of two young members of the Tennessee State House I thought if I tell readers why I write my letters they might be encouraged to add their voices to the mix.
There is not just one reason but many reasons I feel compelled to put my thoughts into printed words. First of all, writing is a form of therapy for me and many others. And seeing injustice or misinformation being spread is upsetting and often the only recourse is to respond in writing. Finding the words and the way to frame those words helps me clarify the situation.
Sometimes I want to praise someone for their courage or brilliant analysis or just address a problem in such a way that might allow someone to see another side.
So yes, I am also using the opportunity the Yakima Herald-Republic gives all its readers to write letters that might have some impact. Join me in this writing experience.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima