WA Democrats ask Buttigieg for $200M to plan Canada-Seattle-Portland bullet train

The Cedar Avenue viaduct of the California High-Speed Rail project crosses over Highway 99 south of Fresno, Calif., in February. (Craig Kohlruss / Fresno Bee via TNS)

Why high-speed rail is worth considering

To the editor — I have read with interest and amusement the articles and opinions regarding overcrowded Sea-Tac Airport and the dilemma about what to do about it.

Yet another study group, consulting contract, political working group or anything like that will ever solve the problem. No one can remember the last time that happened.

You need some serious out-of-the box thinking.

One idea: build true high-speed rail (i.e. more than 225 mph) from Seattle to Spokane. It will cost billions, but so do new airports, and all the infrastructure that accompanies them.

You can then expand airports in the Spokane area with unlimited flat buildable land.

Best example: High speed rail from Madrid to Barcelona: 35 trains per day in each direction, 300 miles.

RICHARD KESSINGER

Haymarket, Va.