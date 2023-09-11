Why high-speed rail is worth considering
To the editor — I have read with interest and amusement the articles and opinions regarding overcrowded Sea-Tac Airport and the dilemma about what to do about it.
Yet another study group, consulting contract, political working group or anything like that will ever solve the problem. No one can remember the last time that happened.
You need some serious out-of-the box thinking.
One idea: build true high-speed rail (i.e. more than 225 mph) from Seattle to Spokane. It will cost billions, but so do new airports, and all the infrastructure that accompanies them.
You can then expand airports in the Spokane area with unlimited flat buildable land.
Best example: High speed rail from Madrid to Barcelona: 35 trains per day in each direction, 300 miles.
RICHARD KESSINGER
Haymarket, Va.