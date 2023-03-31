To the editor — In regard to expanding the airport into a regional hub, wouldn't it be better to leave McAllister Field alone and build a brand-new airfield to the east of the Yakima River in the Moxee area?
That is mostly farmland and this way the Yakima airport can still be open and the new one would be able to have all the latest and greatest amenities of a new airport. It would be close to the freeway for easy access to transportation and hotels. I'm sure there is an easy 3,000 acres there to create a new airport.
To consider putting one at the current airport site would mean purchasing many homes and businesses, costing many millions of dollars and headaches. This would leave the current airport usable by private users as it is currently being used. It can also be used as an emergency landing strip for airlines.
If we're going to be that new airport location, then let's make it a great one.
RICHARD HUARD
Yakima