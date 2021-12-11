To the editor -- I am a frequent walker on Scenic Drive west of 66th Avenue and am dismayed at the amount of litter along the road, particularly in the 7600 block, where there is an empty lot adjacent to a wide right of way view site.
This location is covered with discarded plastic, glass, and aluminum water and beer containers; fast-food debris; broken glass, smoking and vaping materials; and frequently, used condoms. I and others pick up some of this litter but the task seems endless.
I fail to understand why the area is not signed "No Parking" and the owner of the property (as well as the city and county) are not held responsible for keeping it clean and enforcing parking/littering violations.
I urge the appropriate governmental entities to take responsibility for this problem and seek a solution.
JOEL HEINZEN
Yakima