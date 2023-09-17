To the editor — Yakima Mayor Janet Deccio recently challenged the rights of the people in regard to the state constitution-protected right of petitioning by calling 911 (in a non-emergency) because, “There’s some far-right wing petitioners at Walmart.” Really?
Citizen initiatives have been constitutionally allowed for as long as we’ve had a constitution. The people have every right to fix overreaches of the legislature or enact any other needed changes in THEIR state.
These are the initiatives that she reviles so much:
- I-2113 Reasonable Police Pursuit
- I-2117 Repeal The Hidden Gas (Carbon) Tax
- I-2124 Enable Citizens to Opt-Out of the State-Run Long Term Care Coverage
- I-2109 Repeal the Capital Gains Tax
- I-2111 No (Prevent a) State Income Tax
- I-2081 Parental Notification
Sufficient signatures would simply put these issues on the ballot to be voted on next year.
Deccio clearly opposes the democratic process and is trying to constrain the people’s free and political speech, and prevent their having the opportunity to vote for or against these common-sense issues. She clearly does not have the best interests of her constituents or respect for their rights at heart. Tell me, exactly how has she acted in accordance with her oath of office? Remove this elitist extremist.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima