To the editor — Your editorial on Friday seemed ironic to me given the newspaper's recent endorsement of local candidates.
I have always felt offended by endorsements from any group in the time leading up to an election. They would seem to assume that the voters can't make decisions without influence, and that the group (newspaper) sees themselves as a true community leader.
In a time when there are 2,500 fewer newspapers in the United States than there were in 2005, and over 60% of journalists have lost their jobs, one wonders whether the research needed to make an informed endorsement in a competitive and notable race is really able to be done at all.
This leaves newspaper editors, as the mouthpiece for the publication, looking just as partisan as politicians. The public is left feeling polarized and skeptical about the newspaper's opinion, and about media in general.
In my view, these conditions are changed by good reporting, not by using a practice which has outlived its usefulness.
SHARON ALLEN
Yakima