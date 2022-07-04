To the editor — When I was 14 years old, an adolescent in 1957, I and several neighbor boys pooled our money and ordered a lot of fireworks from Toledo, Ohio.

There were a lot of things that flew or/and went bang. We had great fun with these hazardous toys without serious injuries. Although I managed to launch a bottle rocket through a relative's open car window.

The point of this bit of personal history is that none of this reckless behavior had a damn thing to do with understanding or respecting the birth of our free nation. The fireworks associated with the the Fourth are promoted for profit, and used mostly by people with no respect for others or public safety.

The cost to public safety departments, insurance companies and citizens with losses is astonishing.

All for the same thrill I had at 14 years old!

VERNON COLLINS

Yakima