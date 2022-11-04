To the editor — The business sector and human rights are not at all separate things. They are in fact intricately related, as was often demonstrated during the last several years. How we do business matters. Values matter.
The fact that you chose to tell our community to vote for a commissioner who actively advocates against our human rights is EXACTLY the same thing as asking us to participate in our own abuse. It's straight-up cruelty. And you didn't even want to do it.
Why couldn't you muster support for someone who advocates every day for human rights services for our community members? Such weakness does not befit our own local newspaper or benefit this community in any way.
Human rights are not a partisan position. And you told people to vote against them. That is a very deep betrayal, in case you aren't aware of it.
MARIA JETT
Yakima