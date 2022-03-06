To the editor -- Given legal authority, the telephone company can provide law enforcement with every call I make -- date, time, number called and duration.

I am curious why this same technology can’t be used to establish which trunk(s) or port(s) are generating what seems like 10,000 illegal robo calls per hour. Most of which are directed to my land line!

As a side note, I find it frustrating that laws passed by Congress include an exception that allow political parties to make legal robo calls.

PHIL BIRD

Yakima