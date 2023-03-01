To the editor — I visit Yakima County three-four times a year to visit family members. I have been distressed at the amount of litter, garbage and general lack of stewardship of the land as well as wandering dogs and cats.
It is not unusual to find dead animals in the ditches and along the roadways. A “sore thumb” example of this is the Old McCoy road area in rural Toppenish. The adjoining farmland and crop irrigation ditch is a prime example of strewn garbage and demised dogs and cats.
I have written to the city of Toppenish and the Yakama Nation to voice my concerns with no response to my emails.
How is it that this amazing land is not held in precious caretaking by the folks who live and depend on it?
ELIZABETH COBBS
Spokane