Why are smears against ‘white dudes’ acceptable?
To the editor — I read the article in The Seattle Times about AI porn. The whole idea of someone being able to create fakes of people having all kinds of sex without their permission and spreading it like a virus everywhere left me feeling a bit dirty.
What I didn’t like was the quote from Hany Farid at the University of California, Berkeley, gladly printed by The Times that says “ You’ve got a bunch of white dudes sitting around like ‘Hey, watch this.”
Whenever anybody says something like this they are talking about me. It’s extremely narrow to think that white men are the only people to get off on this sort of thing. It is disturbing how talk like this is so accepted in our society these days.
If a statement like that were directed at any other group of people, there would be a slew of outrage all over social media condemning it. Sadly, I see and hear this type of thing everywhere these days. I see it all too often on television shows and in movies. It doesn’t seem to raise an eyebrow.
I guess I better get used to it.
GERY JACKSON
Yakima