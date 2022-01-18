To the editor -- It’s Ironic that Sheriff Udell is asking for a new radio system.
As the former VP of the deputies guild I filed a complaint with L&I over the radio system six-plus years ago. Then-Chief Bob Udell and Chief John Durand both told L&I the radio system for the Sheriff’s Office worked fine.
So which is it? Were Sheriff Udell and Chief Durand not telling the truth then or is Sheriff Udell not being truthful now?
I know the truth. So do the deputies with more than five years on the job.
MATT STEADMAN
Selah