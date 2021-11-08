To the editor -- It’s amazing what one can learn from letters to the editor. Take the coronavirus vaccine discussion.
I learned from some writers we need to be like Australia. Australia, who instituted extensive national lockdowns since March 2020, the longest experienced anywhere in the entire world.
From multiple writers, I learned it’s justifiable to judge every individual unvaxxed with prejudice; fair to lump them into one undesirable entity. Not a complete list, unvaxxed evidently are: criminally uncooperative; misanthropes; anti-maskers; religious zealots; morally bankrupt; specifically Republican; Trump-supporting anarchists; anti-government; wholly unpatriotic. They should be thrown into internment camps for the good of the country; ostracized from all society. They should not be allowed anywhere the sanctimonious and righteous vaxxed may be; keep their jobs; have any level of medical care regardless; breathe the open air.
From letters to the editor I learned who’s dangerous. While those on their high horses are sniffing the rarefied air of their own noxious emissions of intolerance, deciding the existence of those they deem unworthy, we should all take a step back to think about where this kind of mentality can lead. Who will be the next out of favor group, and for what reason?
KAREN BROWN
Yakima