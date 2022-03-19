To the editor -- It is rare to see stupidity put on public display. It is not what one wants to see from their hometown newspaper.

But the Yakima Herald-Republic has published an editorial cartoon on St. Patrick's Day slurring the Irish with the stereotype of the Irish as drunks. I have written you folks before with an LTTE on the subject of insulting the Irish.

This is horrible and not forgivable. The person who chose to print this cartoon should be terminated. Every one of your readers of Irish descent is owed a strong apology.

It should never be repeated.

RICHARD BOYD, MD

Yakima