To the editor — Normally I am less than complimentary about the motives and methods of former President Donald Trump, but in this case of the latest "paper gate" situation there appears to be plenty of blame to be shared.
As I understand it, Mr. Trump was authorized to remove many sensitive documents from the White House when he left office and moved to Florida. As I understand it, those papers were generated in the situation room primarily. Doesn't that make them the property of the U.S. government? Why was the private citizen authorized to remove any secret, top secret or otherwise sensitive material? What agency is responsible for the security of sensitive documents? Is it the NSA, CIA, FBI or ...?
It seems to me that any documents of this nature should be kept in a secure vault and only an authorized government employee should have access. An ex-president does not qualify.
I sometimes oversimplify situations. Mr. Trump may have overstepped his bounds, but there certainly should have been a policy in place to prevent it and an agency responsible for enforcing that policy.
This situation looks like a draw to me.
DAVID BETZING
Yakima