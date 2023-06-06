To the editor — The Democrats have Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi that are full of hate, lies, conspiracy theories and want to impeach anyone that doesn’t agree with them. Thanks to the media they almost succeeded. These three can lie with a straight face and when caught lying ignore it and keep moving on with no remorse or consequences.
Now the Republicans have their three: Comer, Grassley and Green. Both parties have their liars, haters and nut jobs. The Republicans can't honestly believe the FBI would ever turn over any incriminating evidence or information to them about Biden or his family. If they did turn over evidence to the Republicans, the Justice Department wouldn’t investigate or prosecute, and the news media would be quiet as a mouse.
Our elected office holders don’t run this country. This country is run by the hired help bureaucrats, whose main job seems to be to serve themselves and expand their agencies' power and size. Cross the hired help and see how long it takes before you're investigated by them. Even Trumped-up phony charges will break most financially, if not send them to jail. This type of enforcement sends the message to “shut up.” Don’t question us or you may be next.
JOSEPH H. WALKENHAUER
Yakima