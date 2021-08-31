To the editor -- I have a different viewpoint on Afghanistan from most people.
Afghanistan abuts six other countries, and I don’t know the intelligence value of three of them, but we are giving up listening posts to Iran, China and Pakistan, all with nuclear programs. None friendly.
Why? Presidents tell us we are tired of endless wars, and Afghanistan is not calm, but we are making headway, and in Germany and Korea our presence contributes greatly to a calmer world.
So what are we buying, as we flee without a plan and leave behind sophisticated radios and communications capability, radars, navigation equipment, fire control, weapons, aircraft? We know the Chinese are already reverse engineering everything they can buy, bringing future significant threats to our people. What do we get for giving the Taliban lists of names of Americans, of those with green cards, of those Afghans who have stood with us and helped us help them?
In "The Guns at Last Light, The War In Western Europe, 1944-1945," author Rick Atkinson quotes “an observer” in 1939: “Our resolution to preserve civilization must become more implacable. Our courage must mount.” In World War II it did – throughout all of society. Et tu, Joe?
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima