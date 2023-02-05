To the editor — Who is responsible for effectively legalizing drugs in this state? Who is responsible, in this state, for severely limiting the police's ability to pursue criminals fleeing in cars? Who is responsible for millions of migrants and enormous amounts of drugs crossing the southern border and entering the country in the past two years?
Who is responsible for raging inflation by recklessly spending trillions of dollars when they were warned by their own people? Who is responsible for the steep rise in crime owing to their criminal-friendly laws and prosecutors?
Who defunded the police and demonized them, leading to an exodus in their ranks and a shortage of policemen? Who now wants to take away the guns you purchased to defend yourself?
Who wants to forcibly impose on this country a green utopian vision not achieved anywhere in the world? Who staffs the media and, not content with having a monopoly on point of view, censors and wants to stamp out differing viewpoints?
Author and speaker Vince Everett Ellison's documentary's title spells out what people who vote for the above are flirting with: "Will You Go to Hell for Me?"
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima