To the editor -- This letter is in regard to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Saturday, July 10, Page 2A.
The first article I reference is "Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals." Biden is telling Putin how to run his country? Si far there has been no cooperation from Russia. That's no surprise. What if Biden had simply "asked" Putin for his help rather than being confrontational? Even offered to help? That should at least be the first attempt.
Ransomware is a dangerous thing. Wouldn't it be better to gain Putin's help rather than to warn him of the consequences if he didn't? Chest-thumping is no way to gain cooperation.
The next article that caught my eye was "Charlottesville set to remove Lee statue that sparked rally." Sparked a rally? The Civil War ended a long time ago -- or did it? A statue can't harm anyone, but it can teach. Those statues can be a history lesson for our children. Who is paying the rent on the stored statues taken down? Touche!
RON BALES
Yakima