To the editor -- Another Republican writes a letter asking about lack of compassion for those who refuse to do anything to prevent COVID from spreading.
Now the U.S. death toll from COVID is over 800,000. That is double the World War II death rate in half the time for the United States of America.
Where is the compassion when all the Republicans do is lie about COVID? That includes the doctor that Trump invited to the White House who said evil spirits caused COVID, complain about mask requirements, host super-spreader events and refuse to get vaccinated.
The other day someone said that Biden was the cause of inflation, they forgot about someone named Trump. Of course they get their news from Fox. The only problem is that the correct name of Fox News is Entertainment.
This is according to the president and the VP of Fox News and all their lawyers. Fox News is entertainment and does not present any news. The New York Times is a news organization, according to the president of Fox even though Fox cannot be held to any of the same standards of the NY Times.
RICHARD MAINS
Yakima