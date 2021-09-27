To the editor -- Thankfully, I’m retired from teaching. Republican state legislators’ peculiar obsession with “critical race theory” makes one wonder just what can be safely taught.
After retiring 23 years ago, I planned to quench my thirst for U.S. history by reading biographies of presidents who served before my adulthood. So far I’ve read comprehensive biographies of 83% of them, all involving race somehow. But it’s difficult to find comprehensive ones for such presidents as Millard Fillmore and Franklin Pierce.
Why? They are considered largely inconsequential because they shirked responsibility for solving the foremost issue of their time: slavery.
Growing up in Salem, Ore., a “gentleman’s agreement” among realty agents was rumored to exclude people of color. Chemawa Indian School, five miles north, forced students to assimilate into white culture. Oregon had Black exclusion laws from until 1926 and was a Ku Klux Klan hotbed in the early 20th century. I never learned any of this during my 1940s-50s K-12 education in Salem. So I’m anxious to learn all that I’ve missed!
Obviously, race is huge in our history. Limiting it in our educational curricula is deceptive, unjust and fuels racism. Republican efforts to control what we learn is another step toward dictatorship, like ex-President Donald Trump pursues, using lies and scapegoats to consolidate power.
NORM LUTHER
Spokane