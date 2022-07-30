To the editor — I have seen a couple of letters about Dan Newhouse that are misinformation.
He voted to impeach Trump. He also voted pro choice in the recent House vote. But, he also voted no in the most recent birth control House vote, which made absolutely no sense to me.
He is pro guns and, usually, votes along party lines. I believe Doug White would better serve our district. He cares about the farmers and communities.
Also, write-in candidate Angie Girard is for more transparency, which incumbent Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney obviously is against (re: July 27 front page article and lawsuit).
I don't believe she speaks for most in her district.
LAURIE MacGREGOR
Yakima