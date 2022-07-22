To the editor — We are endorsing Doug White to replace Dan Newhouse in Washington's 4th Congressional District.

We believe Doug will truly work hard for the needs of Eastern Washington and its people. Doug really believes in our democracy that so many have fought, sacrificed, believed in and even died to preserve. Truth first in all matters so that we may have justice and keep our precious republic.

We also recommend Angie Girard as a write-in candidate against Amanda McKinney for Yakima County commissioner.

ROSEMARY AND A. BUSH PREACHER, MD

Yakima