To the editor -- I am aghast, though not surprised, at Kamala Harris' comparison of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol debacle to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Democrats, as expected, continue to politicize and exploit, for all they can harvest, last year's Capitol invasion by an overly impetuous mob of misdirected, if not manipulated individuals on a poorly thought-out mission. No doubt, an illegal, ill-conceived and emotionally charged, senseless action by most all involved who marched on, climbed over and invaded the building one year ago.
Basically ... the same core lack of reasoned sense demonstrated by the VP's verbal comparison of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl to the the Capitol invasion. The political agenda of much of the left and of the right is still being fused and advanced by hurling accusations, exaggerated rhetoric and baiting loaded comments by both weak and conversely flamboyant leadership remarks -- tamping down to an almost, at times, stupid, petty and near childish reasoning. Where is the strength of leadership in Washington, D.C.? Gone for a hike in the woods? We the people need to find it ... and locate those who will serve sound Americanism for our country come the congressional elections in November -- and the next presidential
election process in two years. And dismiss all the rest!
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima